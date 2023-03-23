Vassell (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Wizards, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Vassell has had his workload managed down the stretch due to left knee injury management, but he was available for Wednesday's game against the Bucks and tallied 16 points, four rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block in 31 minutes. If he's available Friday, he'll likely be able to handle significant playing time since he's topped 30 minutes of playing time in each of his last six appearances.