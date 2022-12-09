Vassell (knee) is questionable for Saturday's matchup against the Heat, Ty Jager of PoundingTheRock.com reports.

Vassell sat out in San Antonio's most recent game due to left knee soreness, and his status remains up in the air for Saturday. However, considering the Spurs' lengthy injury list, they may push for Vassell to take the court. If that were to be the case, Malaki Branham and Romeo Langford would likely see their minutes decrease.