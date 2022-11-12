Vassell recorded 22 points (9-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and one block in 31 minutes during Friday's 111-93 win over the Bucks.

Vassell is having a career-best season in the early going, and he has delivered at least 20 points in each of his last two appearances. In fact, the former Florida State standout has reached that mark in all but two of his nine games this season. He's also doing it at an efficient rate, hitting 47 percent of his shots and 43.5 percent of his three-point attempts.