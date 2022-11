Vassell (knee) won't play in Wednesday's game versus the Raptors, independent NBA writer Matthew Tynan reports.

Vassell is set to miss his fourth straight game due to knee soreness. With Vassell and Blake Wesley (knee) out, expect Josh Richardson to remain in the starting lineup Wednesday. Romeo and Malaki Branham will also likely be due for extended minutes in the backcourt off the bench as Joshua Primo is no longer with the Spurs.