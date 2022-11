Vassell finished Tuesday's 117-110 loss to the Trail Blazers with 21 points (7-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 35 minutes.

Vassell scored over half of his points from beyond the arc and had a much-improved shooting night compared to Monday's sluggish performance against Golden State (3-11 FG, 0-4 3PT). He's finished with 21 or more points in three of his last four contests and is averaging 3.5 rebounds and 1.0 block over this brief stretch.