Vassell is in the starting five for Friday's game versus Minnesota, independent NBA writer Matthew Tynan reports.

Vassell came off the bench in his first game back from an ankle injury but will likely reclaim his starting spot from Malaki Branham on Friday. Vassell is averaging 19.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 steals in 31.2 minutes across his previous five starting appearances this season.