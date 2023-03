Vassell is starting Sunday against the Rockets, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Vassell came off the bench in his return to action Thursday against the Pacers, but he'll take on a starting role Sunday after missing the first half of the Spurs' back-to-back set due to left knee injury management. He's averaging 19.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 32.4 minutes per game as a starter this season but could still face some limitations against Houston.