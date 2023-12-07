Vassell is in the starting five for Wednesday's game versus the Timberwolves, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.

Vassell will replace Jeremey Sochan as the Spurs' starting point guard Wednesday after coming off the bench in his last five appearances. Vassell is averaging 19.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.1 steals in 31.1 minutes across his previous eight starting appearances this season.