Vassell (hip) will not play Saturday against the Warriors, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Vassell was a late addition to the injury report, but it's not clear when he suffered the injury. With Vassell sidelined, the Spurs are going to need several players to step up on offense. Blake Wesley, Tre Jones and Malaki Branham have the potential to become the primary beneficiaries in Vassell's absence.