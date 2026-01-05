Vassell is out for Tuesday's game against Memphis due to a left adductor strain, per Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com.

Tuesday is set to be Vassell's fourth absence in a row. His next chance to take the floor comes Wednesday against the Lakers, though it's unclear how far along Vassell is in his recovery. With the swingman out of action, Keldon Johnson and Julian Champagnie belong on most streaming radars against the Grizzlies.