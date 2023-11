Vassell (groin) will not play in Monday's game against the Clippers, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

This will be the third missed game in a row for Vassell, and his fifth missed game of the campaign. Julian Champagnie has been starting in his absence, and he has averaged 7.5 points, 2.5 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 2.0 three-pointers over his last two outings.