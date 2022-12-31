Vassell (knee) will not play in Saturday's game against Dallas, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
As expected, Vassell will miss a second straight contest after carrying a doubtful tag into Saturday. Romeo Langford should receive another start in his place and will look to build off his career-high 23 point outing Thursday. Vassell's next chance to suit up will come Monday in Brooklyn.
More News
-
Spurs' Devin Vassell: Unlikely to play Saturday•
-
Spurs' Devin Vassell: Out vs. Knicks•
-
Spurs' Devin Vassell: Labeled questionable Thursday•
-
Spurs' Devin Vassell: Leads way with diverse stat line•
-
Spurs' Devin Vassell: Active defensively despite loss•
-
Spurs' Devin Vassell: On fire from deep Monday•