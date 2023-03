Vassell has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans due to left knee injury management, Ty Jager of Fansided's Air Alamo reports.

Vassell has had sporadic rest days over the last several weeks and will be one of several Spurs sitting out in the first half of a back-to-back set Tuesday. Malaki Branham and Romeo Langford are candidates to see increased run against New Orleans.