Vassell (back) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.comreports.
Vassell will not be available for the Spurs on Wednesday, as he is dealing with a sprained left ankle. San Antonio will likely turn to Keldon Johnson (back), Julian Champagnie and Harrison Barnes to shoulder the load in Denver.
