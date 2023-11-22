Vassell (groin) said he'll play Wednesday against the Clippers, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Vassell will return after missing three straight games due to left groin soreness. The last time he returned from a multi-game absence, the Spurs elected to bring him off the bench, and he totaled just four points, two rebounds and two assists in 12 minutes in a loss to the Knicks on Nov. 8. A similar situation could happen again Wednesday, so fantasy managers should check in closer to the 8:00 p.m. ET tipoff to see if the team released an update on Vassell's expected workload.