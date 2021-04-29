Vassell collected 11 points (4-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-3 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one block in a 116-111 loss to Miami on Wednesday.

With Derrick White (ankle) out of the lineup, Vassell got the start and scored in double figures for the seventh time this season. The forward should split the team's shooting guard minutes with Lonnie Walker moving forward since White is expected to miss the remainder of the season. Vassell has averaged 10.8 points in the four games he's played at least 25 minutes this season and should see enough opportunities to be a speculative add in most fantasy leagues.