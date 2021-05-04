Vassell scored 11 points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go along with six rebounds and one steal across 24 minutes in Monday's loss to the Jazz.

Vassell handled a significant workload in the second game of a back-to-back, and he combined to log 47 minutes across the two contests. In terms of production, Vassell rebounded from 1-for-6 performance Sunday to record only his third double-digit scoring effort in his last nine games. He has produced little in other areas as well in that span due in part to an inconsistent role, though he figures to benefit from Derrick White's (ankle) ongoing absence.