Vassell closed Monday's 139-103 loss to the Nets with 14 points (5-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and three assists in 26 minutes.

Vassell didn't have his best shooting performance since he needed 13 shots to score 14 points, but he's been consistent since returning to a starting role -- he has put up 14 points or more in six of his seven contests since returning to the first unit. He's averaging 18.0 points per game in that stretch and should remain a starter when the Spurs take on the Knicks on Wednesday.