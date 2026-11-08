Vassell registered 15 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds, three assists and two steals across 21 minutes in Saturday's 125-103 win over the Trail Blazers.

Vassell made the most of his limited opportunities, combining efficient shooting with playmaking and defensive contributions. Vassell remains a valuable source of perimeter scoring for the Spurs, but his fantasy ceiling depends on receiving a more substantial workload. Right now, he's a secondary scoring option behind the likes of Victor Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox and even Stephon Castle.