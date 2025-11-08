Spurs' Devin Vassell: Scores 15 points with four steals
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vassell chipped in 15 points (4-12 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists and four steals across 33 minutes during Friday's 121-110 victory over Houston.
Vassell had been converting just 23.1 percent of his three-point attempts in the three games prior, so it was nice to see him get things back on track from distance in this one. He also tied his career-high in steals, and his aggression in the passing lanes helped the Spurs put an end to a two-game losing streak. He'll look to keep it going Saturday against the Pelicans.
