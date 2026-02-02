Vassell closed Sunday's 112-103 victory over Orlando with 16 points (7-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt), two rebounds and three assists across 28 minutes.

Vassell continues to get his legs back under him following a multi-week absence with an adductor strain. The 16 points were the swingman's most since returning to action, and Vassell has averaged 11.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 0.8 steals in 26.5 minutes per game over his last four contests.