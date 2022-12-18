Vassell chipped in 18 points (5-14 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 7-9 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Saturday's 111-101 loss to the Heat.

Vassell struggled badly from the field, and the fact that he scored nearly half of his points from the charity stripe somewhat salvaged his fantasy day, as he didn't contribute in a big way in any of the other major categories. Vassell has cooled off after a blistering start to the season and is averaging 17.2 points per game in December while coming off the bench in each of the Spurs' last three contests.