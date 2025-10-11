Vassell produced 18 points (6-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 22 minutes of Friday's 134-130 preseason win over the Jazz.

Vassell bounced back nicely after missing all four of his attempts from beyond the arc in his preseason debut Wednesday against Miami. Vassell has had some tough injury luck throughout his career, but he's 100 percent right now and is aiming to appear in all 82 regular-season contests.