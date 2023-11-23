Vassell notched 18 points (6-15 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 109-102 loss to the Clippers.

Vassell came off the bench during his return from a three-game absence due to a hamstring injury. Despite some inefficient shooting, Vassell was able to rack up 18 points, finishing third on the team behind Jeremy Sochan (19) and Victor Wembanyama (22). Vassell should reclaim his starting spot during Friday's road matchup versus Golden State.