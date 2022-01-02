Vassell closed with 19 points (7-16 FG, 5-12 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and three steals over 41 minutes during Saturday's 117-116 overtime loss to the Pistons.

Vassell moved into the starting lineup with Dejounte Murray (COVID-19) and Doug McDermott (COVID-19) both sidelined for what was only his second start of the season. The second-year wing took full advantage of the opportunity, posting his highest point total since Nov. 14 and tying his season high with three steals. On the whole, Vassell has been too inconsistent to start in most season-long leagues, but he continues to show enough encouraging flashes to make him an intriguing long-term fantasy hold.