Vassell finished with 21 points (6-9 FG, 6-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), a rebound, three assists, a steal and a block across 22 minutes in Friday's 120-104 preseason win over the Heat.

Victor Wembanyama stole most of the headlines following an impressive display, but Vassell was outstanding as a scoring threat and looked efficient from the field. Vassell, who recently signed a contract extension with the Spurs, is expected to be one of the team's go-to players on offense in 2023-24, alongside Wembanyama and Keldon Johnson.