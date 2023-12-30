Vassell registered 22 points (8-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, five assists, one block and four steals across 31 minutes during Friday's 134-128 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Vassell did everything in his power to avoid the loss Friday against the Blazers. However, his efficient shooting and peripheral contributions were not enough to lift San Antonio to victory in a game where they didn't have Victor Wembanyama due to rest. Vassell has been playing well of late and has scored 17 or more points in five of his last six outings.