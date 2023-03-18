Vassell contributed 25 points (9-21 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Friday's 126-120 overtime loss to the Grizzlies.

Vassell returned from a one-game absence in this one, and while he looked a bit rusty at times, needing 21 shots to score 25 points, he still provided a solid all-around stat line. It's worth noting that this was the first time Vassell reached the 20-point mark since late December, though this was also just his seventh game this calendar year.