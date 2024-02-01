Vassell ended with 26 points (8-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 7-10 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one block in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 108-98 loss to the Magic.

Vassell has been on an absolute tear of late, and he continues to make a significant impact in the scoring column after hitting the 20-point mark in six of his last seven appearances. Most of his fantasy upside is tied to what he can do as a scorer, but he has shown progress as a playmaker as well. During that aforementioned eight-game stretch, Vassell is averaging 22.0 points, 5.1 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game.