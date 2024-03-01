Vassell supplied 28 points (12-20 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, nine assists, two blocks and one steal in 38 minutes during Thursday's 132-118 win over the Thunder.

Victor Wembanyama is undoubtedly the best player on the Spurs roster -- and by a sizable margin -- but Vassell has done a good job while operating as San Antonio's second-best offensive weapon. Vassell is on a run of three straight games with 20 or more points, and he has reached that tally in five of his last seven appearances. His scoring prowess and overall offensive ability makes him a reliable fantasy asset regardless of the format and the Spurs' own struggles.