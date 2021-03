Vassell recorded 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists in a 109-99 victory over the Pistons on Monday.

Vassell was able to score in double figures for the first time since returning to the rotation after missing six games due to COVID-19 protocols. The rookie was very efficient in his 21 minutes of action but will need to play defense without fouling if he is to carve out a larger role on the team. Vassell has picked up at least four fouls in two of his last three games.