Vassell contributed 30 points (11-18 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, nine assists, one block and two steals over 39 minutes during Thursday's 131-129 loss to the Kings.

The fourth-year forward led the Spurs in scoring with Victor Wembanyama (ankle) in street clothes, as Vassell scored 30 or more points for the fifth time this season, Three of those performances have come in the last month, and over the last 12 games he's averaging 22.5 points, 5.6 assists, 5.2 boards, 2.7 threes, 1.0 steals and 0.8 blocks while shooting 43.2 percent from beyond the arc.