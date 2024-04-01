The Spurs announced Monday that Vassell will be shut down for the remainder of the season due to a stress reaction in his right foot, Dan Weiss of Bally Sports San Antonio reports.

Vassell will miss San Antonio's final eight contests as a result of the injury, bringing an end to a stellar fourth NBA season in which he averaged career-best marks in points (19.5) and assists (4.1) while chipping in 3.8 rebounds, 2.4 three-pointers and 1.1 steals in 33.1 minutes per game over 68 appearances while shooting 47.2 percent from the field. The stress reaction is located in the third metatarsal of Vassell's right foot, likely stemming from chronic wear and tear as opposed to a specific incident. His injury typically carries a 3-to-6-week healing timeline, so Vassell should be fully recovered well in advance of training camp.