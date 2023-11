Vassell ended Wednesday's 126-105 loss to New York with four points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists over 12 minutes.

Vassell played a season-low 12 minutes after returning to action Wednesday from a two-game absence with a groin injury. The 23-year-old guard was initially not expected to play at all, so the Spurs likely wanted to play it cautiously in the blowout loss. Vassell will likely replace Malaki Branham in the starting lineup in San Antonio's upcoming contests.