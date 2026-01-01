default-cbs-image
Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson said prior to Wednesday's 134-132 win over the Knicks that Vassell's left adductor strain will keep him out for "more than a game or two," Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

San Antonio is still awaiting the results of additional tests on Vassell before a firmer prognosis is available, but based on Johnson's comments, the 25-year-old wing appears likely to remain out through at least the team's Friday/Saturday back-to-back set versus the Pacers and Trail Blazers, respectively. While Vassell was sidelined Wednesday, Julian Champagnie stepped into the starting five in his stead and erupted for 36 points (11-17 FG, 11-17 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds and one block in 36 minutes. Reserve forward Keldon Johnson (19 points, eight rebounds and two steals in 31 minutes) also benefited from some extra run sans Vassell.

