Vassell provided 14 points (5-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt), four rebounds, two steals, one rebound and one block across 24 minutes Sunday in the Spurs' 121-101 win over the Wizards.

With 20-plus minutes in each of his last seven games, Vassell seems to be gaining the trust of head coach Gregg Popovich, and it may not be long before the rookie eventually begins seeing more playing time than starting wing Lonnie Walker. Though he established a new career high in scoring Sunday on the back of some hot three-point shooting, Vassell's contributions on the defensive end is where he's made his most consistent contributions. He's recorded at least one steal in 13 consecutive outings, making him one of the top streaming options for those looking to make up ground in that category.