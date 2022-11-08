Vassell ended with 17 points (6-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, four assists and two steals over 34 minutes during Monday's 115-109 loss to Denver.

Vassell moved back into the starting lineup Monday following a two-game stint in which he came off the bench. His role in the opening five was always coming, with the coaching staff simply trying to get him some court time following an injury-related absence. After a moderately slow start to the season, Vassell now sits inside the top 50. Based on the opportunity in front of him, this range could be considered his floor moving forward.