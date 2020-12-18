Vassell totaled 18 points (8-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and two steals in 26 minutes during Thursday's 128-106 loss to the Rockets.

Vassell was fantastic for the Spurs, showing off his varied skill set. He has the ability to contribute across the board and looks as though he is going to be utilized right out of the gate. As with any rookie, there is an element of risk when pulling him onto your squad. However, based on what we have seen thus far, he could make for an intriguing flyer in standard leagues.