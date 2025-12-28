Vassell chipped in 11 points (4-12 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one block in 35 minutes during Saturday's 127-114 loss to the Jazz.

Vassell scored no more than 11 points for the third time in the past four games, continuing his downward trend after a red-hot start to the season. In six games over the past two weeks, Vassell has averaged 13.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.5 three-pointers in 30.1 minutes per game, barely good enough for top 120 value in standard leagues. He remains a hold for now, but could end up being a drop at some point, assuming the Spurs remain largely healthy.