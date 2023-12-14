Vassell finished with 13 points (5-15 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 122-119 loss to the Lakers.

Vassell had another rough outing from the field Wednesday, and while his scoring prowess is not under question, he's struggling to show any sign of efficiency in recent games. While he should remain a prominent figure in the Spurs' offensive scheme, there's no doubt he needs to start shooting better to avoid losing touches -- or even his starting role -- to someone else. Since returning to the starting lineup four games ago, Vassell is averaging 15.0 points per game but shooting just 37.1 percent from the field.