Vassell will not play in Monday's exhibition against the Rockets due to rest purposes, Andrew Lopez of ESPN reports.

Vassell is being rested Monday against the Rockets as the team continues to rest players with the regular season fast approaching. Vassell has been impressive in preseason action thus far, putting up 21 points in the team's previous game Friday against Miami. Last season, Vassell averaged a career-best 18.5 points per game while shooting nearly 39 percent from downtown.