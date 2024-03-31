Vassell (foot) won't play Sunday versus Golden State, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Vassell joins rotation members Keldon Johnson (foot) and Jeremy Sochan (ankle) in street clothes Sunday. Second-year guards Malaki Branham and Blake Wesley are both expected to take on large roles out of the backcourt Sunday.
More News
-
Spurs' Devin Vassell: Dealing with left foot soreness•
-
Spurs' Devin Vassell: Tallies 23 points in OT win•
-
Spurs' Devin Vassell: Leads team to victory•
-
Spurs' Devin Vassell: Huge bounce-back effort•
-
Spurs' Devin Vassell: Struggles badly from field Saturday•
-
Spurs' Devin Vassell: Nears 30 points to boost offense•