Vassell ended with 17 points (7-20 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and two steals across 37 minutes during Sunday's 117-105 victory over the Pacers.

Vassell didn't have his best shooting performance Sunday, as he needed 20 shots to score 17 points, but he made his presence felt in other categories, finishing just one rebound shy of a double-double while handing out five assists. Vassell is firmly entrenched as the Spurs' second-best offensive weapon behind Victor Wembanyama, and there are games in which he's outscored the Frenchman as well. Over his last 15 appearances, Vassell is averaging a robust stat line of 22.5 points, 4.8 assists, 4.7 rebounds and a combined 1.5 steals/blocks per game.