Vassell racked up 20 points (9-18 FG, 2-8 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists and four steals over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 126-125 win over Atlanta.

Even though De'Aaron Fox and Victor Wembanyama will be the primary go-to options for the Spurs on offense, Vassell can benefit from the attention these two players will draw in order to remain a valuable offensive weapon for San Antonio. He's struggled with consistency of late, as this was the first time he reached the 20-point mark since Jan. 23, and fantasy managers will probably have to get used to that since his usage rate will likely decrease going forward. Still, Vassell should be a serviceable fantasy option across all formats as long as he continues to find a way to score. Over his last 10 games, he's averaging 17.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game while shooting 44.1 percent from the floor.