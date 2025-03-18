Vassell finished with 17 points (6-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one block in 34 minutes during Monday's 125-109 loss to the Lakers.

Vassell has scored in double digits in each of his 10 outings this month, but he's done more than just scoring. He's also recorded two double-doubles while putting up decent numbers in both the rebounding and assists categories. With De'Aaron Fox (finger) and Victor Wembanyama (shoulder) out for the rest of the season, Vassell should continue to have a prominent role on offense for the Spurs. He's averaging 19.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.8 steals per game since the beginning of the month.