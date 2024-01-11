Vassell racked up 16 points (6-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one steal across 27 minutes during Wednesday's 130-108 win over the Pistons.
Eight different Spurs scored in double digits on the night, with Vassell tying Victor Wembanyama for the team lead among the starters. Vassell has been a steady contributor since moving into the starting five in early December, averaging 18.9 points, 3.5 boards, 3.5 assists, 2.6 threes and 1.5 steals over the last 17 games.
