Vassell produced 14 points (6-15 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, a steal and a blocked shot across 34 minutes in Saturday's 140-103 loss to the Suns.

Vassell logged the most minutes on the roster Saturday, which is evidence of Gregg Popovich's faith in the youngster. The Florida State product will likely see his role increase in the coming season, but for now, he sits firmly behind DeMar DeRozan on the depth chart.