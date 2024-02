Vassell contributed 25 points (9-15 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, six assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Monday's 122-99 win over the Raptors.

Vassell posted his 10th game of the season with at least 25 points, as well as his fifth such contest in his past nine appearances. The 23-year-old is trending firmly upward, with his 1.085 points per possession ranking just above Luke Doncic and Jalen Brunson, but just below paint-hungry bigs Zion Williamson and Domantas Sabonis.