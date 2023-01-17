Vassell (knee) was spotted Tuesday doing some walking on a treadmill, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Vassell last played Jan. 2 before undergoing arthroscopic surgery last week to address lingering soreness in his left knee. The Spurs aren't providing an official timeline for his return, but head coach Gregg Popovich recently expressed optimism that the 22-year-old could be ready to play shortly after the All-Star break. The fact that Vassell is doing some activity on the treadmill is a good sign, but he still has several hurdles to clear in the rehab process before the Spurs will be able to pin down a more precise date for his potential return.