Coach Gregg Popovich said Vassell will come off the bench during Friday's game against the Pelicans due to a minutes restriction, though he should be cleared for a full workload soon, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.

Since returning from a three-game absence due to left adductor tightness, Vassell has operated off the bench, playing 26.8 minutes per game over the last four contests. Popovich said this is due to a minutes restriction but added that Vassell's limitations should be removed soon. Vassell has been thriving off the bench recently, averaging 21.5 points on 50.8 percent shooting during the recent four-game stretch, so it'll be interesting to see how the rotation shakes out once he's cleared for a full workload.